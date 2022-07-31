Taking A Break

Thanks everyone for all the kind words and thoughts following our hospital experience.
We decided to take another day to relax so here is a picture l took a few days ago.
This fun statue is located across from city hall. It is entitled Lunchbreak and has been at the same spot since 1983
https://365project.org/olivetreeann/themes-and-comp/2013-05-18
I just happened to be there when this lady walked up and sat down on it. Since I didn't have her actual permission to post this I gave it an artsy effect to sort of disguise her face.