Taking A Break by bkbinthecity
Photo 3986

Taking A Break

Thanks everyone for all the kind words and thoughts following our hospital experience.
We decided to take another day to relax so here is a picture l took a few days ago.
This fun statue is located across from city hall. It is entitled Lunchbreak and has been at the same spot since 1983
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1092% complete

Photo Details

Wyomingsister
Well, that is a long lunch break! Maybe his boss doesn't know? 😄
August 1st, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Same statue in New Jersey USA many years ago!!
https://365project.org/olivetreeann/themes-and-comp/2013-05-18

I just happened to be there when this lady walked up and sat down on it. Since I didn't have her actual permission to post this I gave it an artsy effect to sort of disguise her face.
August 1st, 2022  
