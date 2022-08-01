Sign up
Photo 3987
Tory Building
This building is located on the University of Alberta campus. It is named after Henry Marshall Tory who was one of the founders and the first president of the university.
It opened in 1966 and houses the Department of Anthropology
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3987
photos
364
followers
381
following
1092% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
30th June 2022 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
university
Diane
ace
A neat-looking building! It looks like an anthropology building, sort of like Native American architecture.
August 2nd, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice angles and strong leading lines!
August 2nd, 2022
