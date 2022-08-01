Previous
Next
Tory Building by bkbinthecity
Photo 3987

Tory Building

This building is located on the University of Alberta campus. It is named after Henry Marshall Tory who was one of the founders and the first president of the university.
It opened in 1966 and houses the Department of Anthropology
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1092% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
A neat-looking building! It looks like an anthropology building, sort of like Native American architecture.
August 2nd, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice angles and strong leading lines!
August 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise