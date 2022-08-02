Sign up
Photo 3988
Staring Us Down
East of Edmonton is Elk Island National Park. There is so much to do including photographing Bison. Here is one that had stopped and decided to check us out
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
4
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3981
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Tags
animals
,
park
,
national
,
bison
winghong_ho
Great shot. Hope it is not harmful to human.
August 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, it sure has it's eye on you
August 3rd, 2022
Frank
Those horns look dangerous!
August 3rd, 2022
Wylie
ace
Wow!
August 3rd, 2022
