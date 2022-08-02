Previous
Staring Us Down by bkbinthecity
Photo 3988

Staring Us Down

East of Edmonton is Elk Island National Park. There is so much to do including photographing Bison. Here is one that had stopped and decided to check us out
Photo Details

winghong_ho
Great shot. Hope it is not harmful to human.
August 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, it sure has it's eye on you
August 3rd, 2022  
Frank
Those horns look dangerous!
August 3rd, 2022  
Wylie ace
Wow!
August 3rd, 2022  
