Previous
Next
I am rich l am rich very very rich by bkbinthecity
Photo 4039

I am rich l am rich very very rich

Well not really. Over the years l have collected different coins and bills. I pulled it out today.
Starting top left going clockwise.

1. A bill from Guatemala and an old Canadian One Dollar Bill

2. A souvenir coin when Edmonton turned 75 years old

3. A U.S. bicentennial silver Dollar

4. A few coins from a number of different countries

5. A Canadian 50 cent piece
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise