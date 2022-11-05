Previous
Next
Wonderful World of Stamps by bkbinthecity
Photo 4083

Wonderful World of Stamps

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is to name something you love about yourself. I found this one a bit harder but here it goes. I love the fact that l enjoy exploring and discovering new things and rediscovering things from my past that l may have forgotten about.
One of those things is my Stamp Collection. As a young teenager I discovered the world of stamps. I haven't done anything with it for years but this Challenge made me think about it and so l pulled it out and enjoyed looking through it
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
I used to collect stamps too, and haven’t thought about it much in fifty years. In fact most people nowadays probably don’t even keep stamps in their house. It’s a fascinating hobby. Like owning a small art museum.
November 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise