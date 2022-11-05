Wonderful World of Stamps

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is to name something you love about yourself. I found this one a bit harder but here it goes. I love the fact that l enjoy exploring and discovering new things and rediscovering things from my past that l may have forgotten about.

One of those things is my Stamp Collection. As a young teenager I discovered the world of stamps. I haven't done anything with it for years but this Challenge made me think about it and so l pulled it out and enjoyed looking through it