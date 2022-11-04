Books And More Books

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is to name something you take for granted. Yesterday was Alberta Book Day. A day set aside to honor the Alberta Book Publishing industry. So I took this picture of my personal library for a Facebook page post.
When l saw what Today's Challenge was l began to think about the fact that l do take for granted how easy it is to purchase and own books at least here where we live
I love books. I love the physical object and I love reading.
Recently I read the book Earth Abides. And one of the points in that book is how we take reading and books for granted. It really presents an unexpected dystopic perspective.
Your post really made me think of that book.