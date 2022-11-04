Previous
Books And More Books by bkbinthecity
Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is to name something you take for granted. Yesterday was Alberta Book Day. A day set aside to honor the Alberta Book Publishing industry. So I took this picture of my personal library for a Facebook page post.
When l saw what Today's Challenge was l began to think about the fact that l do take for granted how easy it is to purchase and own books at least here where we live
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
moni kozi ace
Oh, this is not only an eye candy, it is a soul candy as well.
I love books. I love the physical object and I love reading.
Recently I read the book Earth Abides. And one of the points in that book is how we take reading and books for granted. It really presents an unexpected dystopic perspective.
Your post really made me think of that book.
November 4th, 2022  
Jan Talmon ace
Did you read them all or do you - just like me - have a list of books you already own, but still need/want to read?
November 4th, 2022  
