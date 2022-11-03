Previous
Fresh Snowfall by bkbinthecity
Photo 4081

Fresh Snowfall

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is what do you love the most about life. At first l thought how do l possibly answer that question. Then it came to me. Each Day brings brand new opportunities to experience something that will bring you a moment of joy.
Whether that be a sunrise or a sunset, going for a walk, meeting someone new and engaging in conversation with them. For me today it was experiencing the beauty of a fresh snowfall.
I drove down to Grant Notley Park today to take these pictures and l was not disappointed
