Lest We Forget

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is what tradition are you grateful for.

For Melody and l we are grateful that our church each year conducts a Remembrance Day Service on the Sunday prior to Remembrance Day. We choose to honour all those veterans who gave their lives for our country. We dedicate the Service to all veterans both past and present. As well We honour all front line workers. Our Police Officers, Firefighters and Paramedics.

This year it was an honour for myself to be asked to fulfill the role of flag bearer. I carried in our nation's flag while the national anthem was being played.

Here are a few pictures from today's Service