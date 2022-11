Staying Warm

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is a place you cherish. I love sitting in a nice warm coffee shop on a cold winter day enjoying a nice cup of hot chocolate. Today was one of those days. While Melody's Mom was at an appointment her Dad and l went to Square 1 Coffee. He enjoyed his coffee and l had a delicious hot chocolate. What made this a moment to cherish was the time l got spend with my Father-in-law