A Laugh or Two by bkbinthecity
Photo 4086

A Laugh or Two

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is what is my favorite time of the day and why. For me it is late in the evening. All of the days activities are done and I can sit down and relax and reflect on things. Sometimes I will read other times l will watch some of the good old television shows like
Abbott and Costello
Car 54 Where Are You
The Honeymooners
Dennis the Menace
After a couple of of episodes I usually start to doze off and then it is off to bed.
These are pictures l took from the TV from last nights shows
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. Love it.
November 8th, 2022  
KWind ace
Great shots!
November 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great fun collage!
November 8th, 2022  
