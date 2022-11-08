A Laugh or Two

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is what is my favorite time of the day and why. For me it is late in the evening. All of the days activities are done and I can sit down and relax and reflect on things. Sometimes I will read other times l will watch some of the good old television shows like

Abbott and Costello

Car 54 Where Are You

The Honeymooners

Dennis the Menace

After a couple of of episodes I usually start to doze off and then it is off to bed.

These are pictures l took from the TV from last nights shows

