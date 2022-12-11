Previous
Next
In The Lobby by bkbinthecity
Photo 4119

In The Lobby

One last shot from the Hotel MacDonald. This gingerbread house was created by the chefs at the hotel. You can pass through on your way to the Empire Ballroom
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
What fun, well spotted.
December 11th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice one Brian
December 11th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Great view inside the lobby.
December 11th, 2022  
Heather ace
Wow! That's amazing! Fav
December 11th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wow, I suppose it's edible? how do they prevent people to take a bite:-)
December 11th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
December 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise