Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4119
In The Lobby
One last shot from the Hotel MacDonald. This gingerbread house was created by the chefs at the hotel. You can pass through on your way to the Empire Ballroom
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4119
photos
363
followers
394
following
1128% complete
View this month »
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
4118
4119
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
7th December 2022 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
hotel
,
gingerbread
,
lobby
Larry Steager
ace
What fun, well spotted.
December 11th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice one Brian
December 11th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great view inside the lobby.
December 11th, 2022
Heather
ace
Wow! That's amazing! Fav
December 11th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wow, I suppose it's edible? how do they prevent people to take a bite:-)
December 11th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
December 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close