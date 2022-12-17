Previous
On A Very Cold Day by bkbinthecity
Photo 4125

I went out today to take Melody's parents grocery shopping. Then it was back home. Once I got settled in it was time to do some baking on this very cold night. How cold you ask. -26C. By the way these are a Cinnamon Sugar Shortbread Cookie
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1130% complete

Allison Williams ace
Staying by the warm stove was a good strategy for such a cold day!
December 17th, 2022  
bruni ace
You had a busy day. the cookies look yummy. I haven't started my baking yet.

Minus 2 tonight.
December 17th, 2022  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Brrrr, and we think it was cold with -5 this week. Cookies look yummy!
December 17th, 2022  
