Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4125
On A Very Cold Day
I went out today to take Melody's parents grocery shopping. Then it was back home. Once I got settled in it was time to do some baking on this very cold night. How cold you ask. -26C. By the way these are a Cinnamon Sugar Shortbread Cookie
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4125
photos
362
followers
397
following
1130% complete
View this month »
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
17th December 2022 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
cookies
Allison Williams
ace
Staying by the warm stove was a good strategy for such a cold day!
December 17th, 2022
bruni
ace
You had a busy day. the cookies look yummy. I haven't started my baking yet.
Minus 2 tonight.
December 17th, 2022
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Brrrr, and we think it was cold with -5 this week. Cookies look yummy!
December 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Minus 2 tonight.