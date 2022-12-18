Previous
Let It Snow by bkbinthecity
Photo 4126

Let It Snow

We have been getting a whole lot of snow this past week and here e is a picture to give you an idea of how much. This is on the courtyard at our church
18th December 2022

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1130% complete

Diane ace
Wow, that is a lot of snow! Pretty.
December 19th, 2022  
