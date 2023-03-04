Sign up
Photo 4202
From The Deli To The Market
Yesterday's post was from a local Delicatessen. Today post was taken while shopping at a local Supermarket. This a section of the produce department at a local Safeway store
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
food
supermarket
produce
