Churches Of Edmonton.....Three Out Of Four Corners by bkbinthecity
Photo 4208

Churches Of Edmonton.....Three Out Of Four Corners

On one section of Church Street there is an intersection where there is a church on 3 of the 4 corners.
Top Left is a Church that had its beginning in 1903 as a French Catholic Church. It has been remodeled over the years. In 2001 it became home to a Vietnamese congregation and today is home to an African congregation
Top right is Sacred Heart Catholic Church which opened in 1913 to an English speaking congregation. Today it is home to a First Nations congregation
Bottom picture is the Ansgar Lutheran Church.it opened in 1939 as a Danish congregation and remained so until they started offering services in English in 1985
Wow! Those are 3 beauties!
March 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Another great collage of wonderful churches. I have not counted, but how many do you have in Edmonton Brian?
March 11th, 2023  
