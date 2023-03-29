Previous
Piano Day by bkbinthecity
Photo 4227

Piano Day

Today l have learned that the 88th day of the year is National Piano Day. Named for the fact that a piano has 88 keys.
In honour of that l have put this collage together featuring Melody's Dad and brother playing piano
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Fran Balsera ace
Happy piano day!
March 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
A great collage, happy piano day Brian
March 30th, 2023  
