Photo 4227
Piano Day
Today l have learned that the 88th day of the year is National Piano Day. Named for the fact that a piano has 88 keys.
In honour of that l have put this collage together featuring Melody's Dad and brother playing piano
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
2
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
family
,
piano
Fran Balsera
ace
Happy piano day!
March 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
A great collage, happy piano day Brian
March 30th, 2023
