Previous
Next
Going Down by bkbinthecity
Photo 4226

Going Down

Along Victoria Promenade are these steps that lead down to Victoria Park. I have walked them before but these days l don't think my knees could handle it
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise