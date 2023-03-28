Sign up
Photo 4226
Going Down
Along Victoria Promenade are these steps that lead down to Victoria Park. I have walked them before but these days l don't think my knees could handle it
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
river
,
steps
,
valley
,
edmonton
,
promenade
