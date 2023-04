Downtown Living....The Ghost

Or at least a ghost sign. Several of the buildings on the Promenade feature ghost signs like this one on the Phillips Building.

This building opened in 1913 and was home to the Western Carthage Company. It had a special entrance that allowed horse drawn wagons to enter and be loaded or unloaded before exiting at the rear of the building. In 2001 a new owner saved the building from demolition by converting the building to condos