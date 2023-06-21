Previous
Eating Out by bkbinthecity
Photo 4311

Eating Out

Everytime Melody's brother and sister-in-law visit we go out for something to eat at their favorite restaurant. It a Dutch restaurant called De Dutch. This time two long time family friends were able to join us
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Looks like a fun group!
June 22nd, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Cool! Do you have a favourite Dutch dish?
June 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice family scene.
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise