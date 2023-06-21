Sign up
Previous
Photo 4311
Eating Out
Everytime Melody's brother and sister-in-law visit we go out for something to eat at their favorite restaurant. It a Dutch restaurant called De Dutch. This time two long time family friends were able to join us
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4311
photos
355
followers
472
following
1181% complete
View this month »
4304
4305
4306
4307
4308
4309
4310
4311
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
20th June 2023 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
friends
,
restaurant
,
dutch
eDorre
ace
Looks like a fun group!
June 22nd, 2023
Jessica Eby
Cool! Do you have a favourite Dutch dish?
June 22nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice family scene.
June 22nd, 2023
