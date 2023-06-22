Previous
Family and Friends by bkbinthecity
Photo 4312

Family and Friends

More family photos from our get together.
Top photo is Melody's brother John with two longtime friends.
Bottom picture is Melody with John and John
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Great group shots
June 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise