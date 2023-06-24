Sign up
Previous
Photo 4314
The Original Chapel
Here is the original Chapel which was built in 1861 making it the oldest standing building in the Province of Alberta. It was built by Father Albert Lacombe who did work among the Cree and Blackfoot Tribes
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
23rd June 2023 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
building
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a pretty sunny chapel.
June 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured in the dappled light.
June 25th, 2023
