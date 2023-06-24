Previous
The Original Chapel by bkbinthecity
The Original Chapel

Here is the original Chapel which was built in 1861 making it the oldest standing building in the Province of Alberta. It was built by Father Albert Lacombe who did work among the Cree and Blackfoot Tribes
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a pretty sunny chapel.
June 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured in the dappled light.
June 25th, 2023  
