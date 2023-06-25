Canada and the Ukraine

Since today was the last Sunday prior to Canada Day we decided as a church to hold a special service honouring both Canada and the Ukraine. Since the war has been going on we have been quite active in assisting Ukrainian refugees who have had to flee their homeland and come to Canada.

This is one such family. It was an honour to present them with a financial gift as well as a van to assist them in getting around the city. Next is to help them find a home of their own. The wife who speaks English shared with the congregation their story of losing everything , fleeing to Poland and finally arriving here in Edmonton last month.

Following the service we held a community meal allowing us to get to know these wonderful people even more