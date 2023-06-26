Previous
At The Lake by bkbinthecity
At The Lake

Back to some pictures with family visiting. We took a day to go visit a resort town called Sylvan Lake which is located about 2 hours southwest of Edmonton. It was a beautiful day to just relax and enjoy ourselves
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
