In The Neighborhood...Take Your Pick by bkbinthecity
Photo 4321

In The Neighborhood...Take Your Pick

Today is Canada Day 🇨🇦. Canada celebrated 156 years as a nation . I decided to continue exploring 124th Street. It was a little quiet as l am sure many people were taking in other much larger events in the city.
So here are today's pics.
Top pictures a couple more of many murals in the neighborhood.
Bottom left is The Lot. A corner lot for local businesses featuring some great food. The pink shack is a permanent feature selling a variety of flavors of ice cream . Today a couple of food trucks were there. One selling Filipino food the other was fish and chips.
Bottom right one of the local businesses. A stationary store. The sign on the door caught my eye. Come in were Awesome

1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1183% complete

Peter Dulis ace
nice one
July 2nd, 2023  
Cathy
Great collage!
July 2nd, 2023  
