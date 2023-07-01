In The Neighborhood...Take Your Pick

Today is Canada Day 🇨🇦. Canada celebrated 156 years as a nation . I decided to continue exploring 124th Street. It was a little quiet as l am sure many people were taking in other much larger events in the city.

So here are today's pics.

Top pictures a couple more of many murals in the neighborhood.

Bottom left is The Lot. A corner lot for local businesses featuring some great food. The pink shack is a permanent feature selling a variety of flavors of ice cream . Today a couple of food trucks were there. One selling Filipino food the other was fish and chips.

Bottom right one of the local businesses. A stationary store. The sign on the door caught my eye. Come in were Awesome



