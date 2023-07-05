Previous
Edmonton Historic Week......Prince of Wales Armoury by bkbinthecity
Photo 4325

Edmonton Historic Week......Prince of Wales Armoury

The first week of July is Edmonton Historic Week. It allows the opportunity to explore places and buildings that may be new to a person.
The Prince of Wales Armoury, among other things, is home to the Loyal Edmonton Regiment 49th Battalion War Museum.
Today l met up with a couple of friends and we took in the museum
The building was started in 1913 and finished in 1915.
In 1977 it was declared access by the Department of National Defense. In 1983 it was turned over to the City of Edmonton. In 1992 the city restored and renovated the building before opening it up to the public.
Tomorrow l will start sharing a few pictures from inside the museum
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
What a neat collage. Can't wait for the inside shots
July 6th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great idea and nice collection
July 6th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
This is perfect for you!
July 6th, 2023  
