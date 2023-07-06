Sign up
Previous
Photo 4326
Edmonton Historic Week....Inside The Armoury
Here we go to have a look at the Loyal Edmonton Regiment 49th Battalion War Museum located inside the Prince of Wales Armoury.
Top left is the first display room devoted to the WW l
Top right is a uniform worn by Sergeant Dave Barbour in 1917. He served as a Canadian Rifleman.
Middle picture a camera that would most likely been the personal property of a soldier during the war.
Bottom left this Banjo went through WW l and survived. It was restored and donated to the museum.
Bottom right a display featuring a German gas mask, A Canadian gas mask, a pirate of German field binoculars and a pair of Canadian field binoculars.
More coming tomorrow.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
6
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4326
photos
352
followers
470
following
1185% complete
View this month »
Tags
museum
,
l
,
war
,
ww
Rob Z
ace
Such an interesting collage...
July 6th, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
That would be a place I’d enjoy browsing for a few hours. Lovely to daydream about who and when in museums.
July 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 6th, 2023
Jessica Eby
Very interesting to see-- especially the camera! My grandfather had a cousin 16 years older than him who took his camera with him to the war. I've enjoyed looking at his photos, but never really thought about what his camera would have been like.
July 6th, 2023
Kathy
ace
An interesting display of WWI relics. I have a German helmet that my father's father brought back.
July 6th, 2023
winghong_ho
Very interesting museum.
July 7th, 2023
