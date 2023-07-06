Edmonton Historic Week....Inside The Armoury

Here we go to have a look at the Loyal Edmonton Regiment 49th Battalion War Museum located inside the Prince of Wales Armoury.

Top left is the first display room devoted to the WW l



Top right is a uniform worn by Sergeant Dave Barbour in 1917. He served as a Canadian Rifleman.



Middle picture a camera that would most likely been the personal property of a soldier during the war.



Bottom left this Banjo went through WW l and survived. It was restored and donated to the museum.



Bottom right a display featuring a German gas mask, A Canadian gas mask, a pirate of German field binoculars and a pair of Canadian field binoculars.



More coming tomorrow.