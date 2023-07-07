Sign up
Photo 4327
Edmonton Historic Week.....Inside The Museum Part 2
Here is more of the WW I display at the Loyal Edmonton Regiment 49th Battalion War Museum located inside the Prince of Wales Armoury
Top left a compact King James Bible and a German Evangelical Wartime Prayer Booklet
Top right a bugle that was played at Mons, Belgium to signify the Cease Fire Command on November 11, 1918
Middle picture 101st Regiment taking part In the Birthday celebration for King George V in 1912
Bottom left the Edmonton Journal would post news on this building in the middle of downtown during the war.
Bottom right Troops from the 19th Dragoons posing during horse mounted tactics prior to the beginning of WW I
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
