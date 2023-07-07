Previous
Edmonton Historic Week.....Inside The Museum Part 2 by bkbinthecity
Edmonton Historic Week.....Inside The Museum Part 2

Here is more of the WW I display at the Loyal Edmonton Regiment 49th Battalion War Museum located inside the Prince of Wales Armoury

Top left a compact King James Bible and a German Evangelical Wartime Prayer Booklet

Top right a bugle that was played at Mons, Belgium to signify the Cease Fire Command on November 11, 1918

Middle picture 101st Regiment taking part In the Birthday celebration for King George V in 1912

Bottom left the Edmonton Journal would post news on this building in the middle of downtown during the war.

Bottom right Troops from the 19th Dragoons posing during horse mounted tactics prior to the beginning of WW I
