Edmonton Historic Week....Inside The Museum Part 3 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4328

Edmonton Historic Week....Inside The Museum Part 3

Well it was a good thing I took a lot of pictures at the War Museum because l spent most of today with my siblings starting to clean out Mom's house getting it ready to sell.
Top left picture is the original Kings Colour flag for the Regiment it dates back to 1915.

Top right picture is the original Regiment Colour flag also dating back to 1915.

Middle picture a display concerning the Regiment mascot. I included a write up about the story. You may have to enlarge the picture to see it.
Bottom left is a Rams head used to hold snuff and cigars to be distributed at a Regiment formal dinner.

Bottom right three rifles top to bottom Canadian, British and German
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Rick ace
Interesting history and pictures.
July 9th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Another well done collage! You must lead a very busy & interesting life from all the places you share!
July 9th, 2023  
