Edmonton In Black and White....All Aboard
Edmonton In Black and White....All Aboard

The Edmonton Radial Railway is a non profit organization thats purpose is to rebuild old street and rail cars. This is one of four cars that belongs to the High Level Bridge Streetcar
11th August 2023

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Ian JB
Wonderful capture, great in B&W real old time image.
August 12th, 2023  
Diana
Such a fabulous sight and capture, looks great on black!
August 12th, 2023  
