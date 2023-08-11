Sign up
Previous
Photo 4362
Edmonton In Black and White....All Aboard
The Edmonton Radial Railway is a non profit organization thats purpose is to rebuild old street and rail cars. This is one of four cars that belongs to the High Level Bridge Streetcar
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
2
3
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4362
photos
346
followers
461
following
1195% complete
View this month »
4355
4356
4357
4358
4359
4360
4361
4362
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
6th August 2023 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ian JB
ace
Wonderful capture, great in B&W real old time image.
August 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous sight and capture, looks great on black!
August 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
