Previous
Edmonton In Black and White....A Little Bit Of Everything by bkbinthecity
Photo 4361

Edmonton In Black and White....A Little Bit Of Everything

This scene is at the back of the building from yesterday's post. More patios and a rather unusual mural
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ajisaac
Fabulous b&w capture. Love the mural. Fav.
August 11th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Looks great in monochrome
August 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise