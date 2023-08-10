Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4361
Edmonton In Black and White....A Little Bit Of Everything
This scene is at the back of the building from yesterday's post. More patios and a rather unusual mural
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4361
photos
346
followers
461
following
1194% complete
View this month »
4354
4355
4356
4357
4358
4359
4360
4361
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
4th August 2023 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
restaurant
,
back
,
alley
,
patio
,
artwork
ajisaac
Fabulous b&w capture. Love the mural. Fav.
August 11th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Looks great in monochrome
August 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close