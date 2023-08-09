Sign up
Previous
Photo 4360
Edmonton In Black and White...Eating Out
I have photographed this restaurant before. I decided to see what it would look like in black and white. The small patio and neon signs have always caught my attention
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
2
3
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4360
photos
346
followers
461
following
1194% complete
View this month »
4353
4354
4355
4356
4357
4358
4359
4360
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
4th August 2023 8:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
restaurant
,
patio
,
neon
Peter Dulis
ace
nice in monochrome
August 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and tones.
August 10th, 2023
