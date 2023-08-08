Sign up
Previous
Photo 4359
Edmonton In Black and White....Firefighters Plaza
This a section of the Firefighters Memorial Plaza. It is located beside the old No. 1 Fire Hall. The building today is home to the Walterdale Theatre.
The statue is entitled The Rescue
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
3
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4359
photos
346
followers
461
following
1194% complete
4352
4353
4354
4355
4356
4357
4358
4359
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
4th August 2023 8:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theater
,
statue
,
architecture
,
building
,
artwork
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is a lovely black and white image.
August 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and lovely dappled light.
August 9th, 2023
Dianne
Such a lovely old building and so well kept.
August 9th, 2023
