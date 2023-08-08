Previous
Edmonton In Black and White....Firefighters Plaza by bkbinthecity
Edmonton In Black and White....Firefighters Plaza

This a section of the Firefighters Memorial Plaza. It is located beside the old No. 1 Fire Hall. The building today is home to the Walterdale Theatre.
The statue is entitled The Rescue
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Issi Bannerman ace
This is a lovely black and white image.
August 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and lovely dappled light.
August 9th, 2023  
Dianne
Such a lovely old building and so well kept.
August 9th, 2023  
