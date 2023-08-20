Previous
Edmonton In Black and White....The Promenade
Edmonton In Black and White....The Promenade

The Victoria Promenade is a lovely place for a walk or a place to sit and look out over the river valley. The next few days will feature some pictures from our evenings on the Promenade
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Dawn ace
A nice b w image
August 21st, 2023  
