Previous
Photo 4371
Edmonton In Black and White....The Promenade
The Victoria Promenade is a lovely place for a walk or a place to sit and look out over the river valley. The next few days will feature some pictures from our evenings on the Promenade
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
17th August 2023 8:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
sidewalk
,
city
,
lamps
,
promenade
Dawn
ace
A nice b w image
August 21st, 2023
