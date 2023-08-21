Sign up
Previous
Photo 4372
Edmonton In Black and White.....Water Works
At the one end of the Victoria Promenade is this piece of artwork entitled Convergence.
I always the sound of water in a fountain. I find it quite peaceful
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
3
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4372
photos
342
followers
457
following
1197% complete
View this month »
4365
4366
4367
4368
4369
4370
4371
4372
Views
11
3
1
365
Galaxy A54 5G
17th August 2023 8:49pm
water
,
fountain
eDorre
ace
Beautiful! Works so well in B&W
August 22nd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Looks interesting
August 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
That looks lovely and great on black.
August 22nd, 2023
