Photo 4375
Edmonton In Black and White.....The Westend
If you leave the bandstand in and walk directly west you will come to this point at the end of the Promenade
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
21st August 2023 4:03pm
Tags
promenade
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and perspective, love the leading lines.
August 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - stunning clarity in the b/w, , great leading lines taking you along the curved path with its canopy ! fav
August 25th, 2023
