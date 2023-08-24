Previous
Edmonton In Black and White.....The Westend by bkbinthecity
Photo 4375

If you leave the bandstand in and walk directly west you will come to this point at the end of the Promenade
24th August 2023

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and perspective, love the leading lines.
August 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - stunning clarity in the b/w, , great leading lines taking you along the curved path with its canopy ! fav
August 25th, 2023  
