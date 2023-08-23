Sign up
Previous
Photo 4374
Edmonton In Black and White .....All Lit Up
At the east end of the promenade is a small park. Its main feature is this lovely bandstand.
We were there later in the evening so it was all lit up
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4374
photos
341
followers
456
following
1198% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
17th August 2023 9:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
evening
,
bandstand
,
lightsn
