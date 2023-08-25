Previous
Edmonton In Black and White .....The Other Side by bkbinthecity
Edmonton In Black and White .....The Other Side

The Promenade is on the Northside of the river. Across the way on the southside is the University of Alberta
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Dawn ace
A nice b w
August 26th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Nice view and capture in b&w.
August 26th, 2023  
