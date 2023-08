Edmonton In Black and White.....The Mansion

One last shot from the Victoria Promenade.

This is the LeMarchand Mansion. It was built by Rene LaMarchand. He arrived in Edmonton in 1905 from Paris. In 1909 he hired a contractor to help him build the most advanced apartment building in Edmonton at the time. It originally had 43 suites. Today it is home to offices and a restaurant and some quaint shops