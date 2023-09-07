Previous
On The Move by bkbinthecity
On The Move

While out for a walk l spotted this little fellow sitting on a fence post. As l was taking pictures he decided to make a run for it
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Lovely shot of him ready to jump, they are rather skittish.
September 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cute shot of him taking off
September 8th, 2023  
