Previous
Photo 4389
On The Move
While out for a walk l spotted this little fellow sitting on a fence post. As l was taking pictures he decided to make a run for it
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
2
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4389
photos
337
followers
452
following
1202% complete
View this month »
4382
4383
4384
4385
4386
4387
4388
4389
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animals
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of him ready to jump, they are rather skittish.
September 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cute shot of him taking off
September 8th, 2023
