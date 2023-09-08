Previous
Look Up Way Up by bkbinthecity
Photo 4390

Look Up Way Up

Here are a couple of the condos that sit on the Victoria Promenade. I would guess that they offer a great view of the river valley
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shots of these lovely looking condos. the view must be amazing.
September 9th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good shots. I amm enjoying the tour
September 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot and pov as others have said the view must be fabulous
September 9th, 2023  
haskar ace
Oh yes, the view from the window is certainly wonderful.
September 9th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Brilliant views from up there, I bet!
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise