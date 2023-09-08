Sign up
Previous
Photo 4390
Look Up Way Up
Here are a couple of the condos that sit on the Victoria Promenade. I would guess that they offer a great view of the river valley
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
buildings
architecture
condos
Diana
ace
Great shots of these lovely looking condos. the view must be amazing.
September 9th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good shots. I amm enjoying the tour
September 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot and pov as others have said the view must be fabulous
September 9th, 2023
haskar
ace
Oh yes, the view from the window is certainly wonderful.
September 9th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Brilliant views from up there, I bet!
September 9th, 2023
