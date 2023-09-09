Previous
Art In The Alley by bkbinthecity
Art In The Alley

Today l learned about about an alley in the Old Strathcona neighborhood on the south side. It is full of some amazing murals.
After finding a place to park l went for a walk taking several pictures which l will share with you this week
Diane ace
What a neat mural! Great shot of it. Looking forward to seeing more.
September 10th, 2023  
