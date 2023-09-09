Sign up
Previous
Photo 4391
Art In The Alley
Today l learned about about an alley in the Old Strathcona neighborhood on the south side. It is full of some amazing murals.
After finding a place to park l went for a walk taking several pictures which l will share with you this week
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
art
,
city
,
alley
,
edmonton
,
murals
Diane
ace
What a neat mural! Great shot of it. Looking forward to seeing more.
September 10th, 2023
