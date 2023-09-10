Previous
Art In The Alley 2 by bkbinthecity
Art In The Alley 2

Day two of this mural series. This is by a different artist than yesterday
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1203% complete

Dawn ace
Wow a fabulous street mural fav
September 11th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
September 11th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Such talent on display.
September 11th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Wow. Very dramatic. Good catch
September 11th, 2023  
