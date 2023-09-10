Sign up
Previous
Photo 4392
Art In The Alley 2
Day two of this mural series. This is by a different artist than yesterday
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
4
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
street
,
mural
,
art
,
alley
,
edmonton
Dawn
ace
Wow a fabulous street mural fav
September 11th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
September 11th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Such talent on display.
September 11th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Wow. Very dramatic. Good catch
September 11th, 2023
