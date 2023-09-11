Previous
Art In The Alley 3 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4393

Art In The Alley 3

Yet another artists work. I love the huge heart at the centre of this one
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1203% complete

Photo Details

