Photo 4394
Art In The Alley 4
Today's mural features Casper The Friendly Ghost
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
2
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
9th September 2023 5:56pm
Tags
street
,
mural
,
art
,
alley
,
edmonton
Elisa Smith
ace
Nice art work.
September 13th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Love this mural. Well presented!
September 13th, 2023
