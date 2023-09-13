Sign up
Previous
Photo 4395
Art In The Alley 5
I knew when l saw this one that l had to include the stairs with the mural
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
street
,
mural
,
art
,
alley
,
edmonton
Jessica Eby
Very cool! Nice vibrant colours and I like the gradient style the artist used.
September 14th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fun art work!
September 14th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Love the colour hues here
September 14th, 2023
