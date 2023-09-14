Sign up
Previous
Photo 4396
Art In The Alley 6
This one just seems a little out of this world
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
11
3
365
Galaxy A54 5G
9th September 2023 5:58pm
street
mural
art
alley
edmonton
Diana
ace
Fabulous art and so much to see, the artist sure had quite a fantasy. Strange to see a container for unused cooking oil there ;-)
September 15th, 2023
Jessica Eby
Woah! Yes, very surrealist.
September 15th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely mural.
September 15th, 2023
