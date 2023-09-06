Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4388
Artwork
The City of Edmonton has put out an invitation to local artists to display their artwork on power boxes around the city. Here are a couple l came across the other day
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4388
photos
337
followers
452
following
1202% complete
View this month »
4381
4382
4383
4384
4385
4386
4387
4388
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artwork
eDorre
ace
Neat collage and neat idea!
September 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
Fabulous street art.
September 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous street art
September 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such fabulous street art well captured.
September 7th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Nice finds
September 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close