Artwork by bkbinthecity
Photo 4388

Artwork

The City of Edmonton has put out an invitation to local artists to display their artwork on power boxes around the city. Here are a couple l came across the other day
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1202% complete

eDorre ace
Neat collage and neat idea!
September 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Fabulous street art.
September 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous street art
September 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such fabulous street art well captured.
September 7th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Nice finds
September 7th, 2023  
