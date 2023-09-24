The Agreement

Previous
This is the newest sculpture on the Legislative Grounds. It represents the Treaty 6 Agreement. This shows both sides and some information on the treaty
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful shots of this beautiful sculpture, interesting info too.
September 25th, 2023  
