Photo 4406
The Agreement
This is the newest sculpture on the Legislative Grounds. It represents the Treaty 6 Agreement. This shows both sides and some information on the treaty
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
art
,
sculpture
Diana
ace
Wonderful shots of this beautiful sculpture, interesting info too.
September 25th, 2023
