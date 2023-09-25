Previous
First Nation Footsteps by bkbinthecity
Photo 4407

First Nation Footsteps

On the south side of the Legislative Grounds sits a totem pole which was a gift from British Columbia.
I discovered that following a First Nation tradition it is now being allowed to decay naturally and fall back into place
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely idea. Just a shame that a fence has to be put around it.
September 26th, 2023  
moni kozi
I find these recent posts so sad and thought provoking. It's strange how history has run its course and now people place some written plates, as if that would undo anything. Yes, I know that the whole topic is so very deep. But it still is about invaders imposing on locals and the invaders being revolted that the locals don't conform. The human species is probably the most vicious of any species that has ever trodden the earth.
September 26th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Thanks for sharing the story behind your interesting photo
September 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise