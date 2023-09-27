Previous
Something New by bkbinthecity
Photo 4409

Something New

Edmonton has over 20 parks in the river valley but that didn't stop them from creating another one. The Northeast River Valley Park opened this past Sunday. Melody asked if we could go and check it out. We went this evening which allowed us to enjoy the sunset.
It is Edmonton's largest park at 190 acres or 77 hectares. It also provides great photo opportunities.
The city is planning on holding a contest this fall to come up with a permanent name.
It has an event centre, a playground, a large water area for non motorized boat activities. I will share more pictures over the next few days
Jessica Eby
Wow, looks great! I especially like the bridge!
September 28th, 2023  
eDorre ace
This looks like a great park! Nice set of pics
September 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful shots of that great looking park, the covered bridge looks amazing.
September 28th, 2023  
